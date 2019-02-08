WARD AIMS TO FLY HIGH: State titles are on

UP, UP AND AWAY: Andrew Ward gets in some practice in preparation for this weekend's Queensland free style state titles.

KITEBOARDING: Elliott Heads' Andrew Ward is hoping home form can lead him to another state title this weekend.

Ward will compete and help manage this weekend's Wind Slasher Beach Festival in the region, which also doubles up as the Kiteboarding State Titles in Freestyle.

It is the first time Bundaberg has hosted it (the nationals were held at Elliott Heads more than a decade ago).

"We've got lots of nice smooth and shallow water, which allows us to host the event,” Ward said.

"The waters and the wind allow for good conditions to compete.”

Ward is now aiming to dominate in those conditions to win back-to-back state titles.

He took out the last state titles at the end of 2017, winning the masters division, and is back to contest the title.

Ward said he planned to do exactly the same thing he did to win thart title.

He'll also compete in the men's open competition.

"Last time was pretty good, I could perform all my tricks I needed to,” he said.

"I was able to do it under the pressure of the heats and the finals.

"So I'll stick to the same game plan, get in the good tricks I know and then if there is time at the end I'll potentially perform some crazy tricks.”

Ward wouldn't reveal what those were but said fans could be in for a treat.

The organiser said numbers were also good for the event with between 30 and 50 coming to compete in the age groups, including juniors, open men, open women and masters men and women.

And those numbers could rise with nominations still open.

The action starts today with practice and a chance for riders to experience the conditions at Elliott Heads before competition begins tomorrow.

There will also be a big wave competition with riders able to compete in novice competition as well if they think their skills can't match those in expert competition.

Today's action starts at noon with the titles to wrap up on Sunday afternoon.