Caboolture pilot Warren Hathaway with three Warbirds on Remembrance Day at the Warwick Aero Modellers Club at Morgan Park. Gerard Walsh
Warbirds fly high on Remembrance Day in Warwick

by Gerard Walsh
11th Nov 2018 1:57 PM
WARREN Hathaway had plenty of friends on Remembrance Day, 2018, when he flew demonstrations of his three warbirds at Barclay Field at Morgan Park.

The term warbirds covers all planes that have been used in various wars and many of the model plane replicas often fly at events like the Warwick Aero Modellers on Remembrance Day.

Mr Hathaway brought a silver Australian version of the Chipmonk which was flown by the Australian Air Force at war.

He had the military version of a Piper Cub which was used as a spotter plane in the Vietnam War. The plane was called an L4 Grasshopper and had windows in the back for spotting.

His third warbirds plane in Warwick today is a Fokker D' VIII which was flown in the later part of the First World War so is 100 years old.

The originals were first flown by the Germans in early 1918.

The open day attracted plenty of interest and there was a crowd of 50 at 9am and more arriving.

A lot of work is in progress at Barclay Field, including construction of a covered pit area and a new clubhouse.

Mr Hathaway said there was a full size Fokker D' VIII and an L4 Grasshopper on display at Caboolture Airport.

caboolture history remembrance day warbirds warwick
