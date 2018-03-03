Warbird returning for Anzac Day

FLY-PAST: The P51D Mustang banks over the crowd attending the 2015 Bargara Dawn Service. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

IT'S back.

This year's Bargara Anzac Day Dawn Service will see the return of the P51D Mustang Snifter, which has undergone a complete overhaul in the past year.

The aircraft will be piloted by Mark Hall, who joined the service last year while it was out of action.

"After all the years that we've been conducting these fly-pasts, this was my first opportunity to actually attend the service, which was a huge bonus,” he said.

"I now have a clearer perspective of the ceremony and can fine-tune our approaches and fly-pasts.”

Aerial salutes and flight times for all regional services are planned by the Bargara Remembers Committee, with the cost to secure the aircraft funded by Bundaberg council.

Snifter will also be available for joy flights.