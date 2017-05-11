War prepared Bundy-born doctor for shark attack

BUNDABERG-BORN doctor Alan Turner has done many amazing things in his career, and tending to a shark attack victim was one of his latest medical quests.

On his first major mission as a LifeFlight doctor in February, Dr Turner was tasked to potentially save the life of a critically ill spear fisherman who was attacked by a shark off Hinchinbrook Island.

"As my first proper mission, I was a bit nervous already and it turned out to be one where the patient was particularly sick,” he said.

Dr Turner was only three weeks into his job with LifeFlight Retrieval Medicine, assigned to the Cairns-based QG Air helicopter, when Glenn Dickson arrived at Cardwell Jetty suffering severe blood loss from his traumatic leg wounds.

"I went into the back of the ambulance to see the patient for the first time and I was struck by just how grey and pale the young guy was,” he said.

"Based on the patient's vital signs I would estimate he lost more than two litres of blood within the first two minutes of the shark attack before the tourniquet was applied by his friends on the fishing boat.”

Dr Alan Turner in Afghanistan.Photo Contributed Contributed

Dr Turner, who had served as an officer of the Royal Australian Air Force for 23 years, said he remembered the severity of Glenn's injuries were reminiscent of the injured troops he used to treat in Afghanistan.

He said his first critical task in the vital minutes when he first saw the patient on land was to provide a blood transfusion in the back of the ambulance.

"To get blood to someone who is so remote was a major factor in his survival,” said Dr Turner.

"As a LifeFlight doctor we make a difference by either expediting the movement of critically sick patients to definitive care or bringing hospital-grade care to them in an emergency situation.

"Despite the fact that, in the end, the surgeons had to amputate his leg in order to save his life, it is really great to see Glenn responding so well and to see that he is back with his family and getting on with life.”

Assisting a shark attack victim was just one of the many jobs on Dr Turner's long list of medical experiences.

He left Bundaberg after his Year 12 school year at Shalom came to an end, and has since worked in a mix of Australian hospitals and war zones.

But it was a love for flying and a career in aeromedical care that took him to RACQ LifeFlight.

"I always knew I wanted to work for LifeFlight and get exposure to different types of injuries and medical conditions. I was keen to work in Cairns as I knew it was an area serviced mainly by helicopters,” he said.

"I've been lucky to be involved in some really interesting cases - it's been everything I've hoped for and more. I've been able to learn so much about aeromedical and retrieval medicine and make a real difference in saving people's lives.”

And the adventures are keeping on for the doctor, who recently applied for his next secondment - a 12-month stint working with the Australian Antarctic Division.

But Dr Turner said his connection to Bundaberg would always be a close one, even though it had been a long while between visits.

"My mum lives in Bundaberg so I will definitely have to let her know to look out for the paper,” he said.