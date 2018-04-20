Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THANK YOU: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is urging the community to use the stickers to pay tribute to our veterans.
THANK YOU: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is urging the community to use the stickers to pay tribute to our veterans. Contributed
Community

WAR HEROES: Stickers to pay tribute to our veterans

20th Apr 2018 7:50 AM

IN THE lead up to ANZAC Day, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is encouraging locals to show appreciation for the veteran community by displaying special commemorative stickers on their vehicles or shopfront windows.

Mr Bennett, Shadow Minister for Veterans, said the stickers were an ideal way to reach out and pay tribute to the veteran community and thank them for their service each and every day.

The initiative was launched in response to the shocking number of servicemen and women suffering from mental health illnesses.

"The stickers serve as a daily reminder of the selfless contributions and sacrifices made by past and present members of the Defence community,” Mr Bennett said.

"These stickers draw more focus on veterans in our community who have served our country to let them know we are truly grateful and proud of their service.

"It's important to reach out to our returned servicemen and women and let them know we care and appreciate the enormous sacrifices made for the freedom we continue to enjoy today.

"Obviously we do pay our respects, but often this is restricted to ANZAC and Remembrance Day each year. It would be wonderful for veterans to see these stickers on thousands of vehicles as a daily reminder that we genuinely value their service.”

Complimentary stickers are available at the Burnett and Bundaberg Electorate Offices.

For more details phone 4111 5100.

anzac day bundaberg stephen bennett mp veterans war
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'This could ruin us': Family butchery's huge loss after PFAS

    'This could ruin us': Family butchery's huge loss after PFAS

    Health Shock waves are continuing to roll through Bundaberg after the week's water contamination, with one family business losing thousands.

    BREAKING: 78-year-old pilot found dead

    BREAKING: 78-year-old pilot found dead

    Breaking Jet and ten rescue helicopters to continue search for pilot.

    Region's mortgage repayment rates among worst in QLD

    Region's mortgage repayment rates among worst in QLD

    Property Bundaberg Aussie Home Loans said despite rates, market is looking up

    Bundy school in mourning after teen dies in asthma tragedy

    Bundy school in mourning after teen dies in asthma tragedy

    Health Students in shock following teen's death

    Local Partners