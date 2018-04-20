WAR HEROES: Stickers to pay tribute to our veterans

THANK YOU: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is urging the community to use the stickers to pay tribute to our veterans.

THANK YOU: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is urging the community to use the stickers to pay tribute to our veterans. Contributed

IN THE lead up to ANZAC Day, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is encouraging locals to show appreciation for the veteran community by displaying special commemorative stickers on their vehicles or shopfront windows.

Mr Bennett, Shadow Minister for Veterans, said the stickers were an ideal way to reach out and pay tribute to the veteran community and thank them for their service each and every day.

The initiative was launched in response to the shocking number of servicemen and women suffering from mental health illnesses.

"The stickers serve as a daily reminder of the selfless contributions and sacrifices made by past and present members of the Defence community,” Mr Bennett said.

"These stickers draw more focus on veterans in our community who have served our country to let them know we are truly grateful and proud of their service.

"It's important to reach out to our returned servicemen and women and let them know we care and appreciate the enormous sacrifices made for the freedom we continue to enjoy today.

"Obviously we do pay our respects, but often this is restricted to ANZAC and Remembrance Day each year. It would be wonderful for veterans to see these stickers on thousands of vehicles as a daily reminder that we genuinely value their service.”

Complimentary stickers are available at the Burnett and Bundaberg Electorate Offices.

For more details phone 4111 5100.