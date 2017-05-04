Wanted: your ideas to boost life for Bundy seniors

GOT an idea to make Bundaberg life better for seniors? You could be eligible for grants from $25,000 to $100,000.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson has encouraged Bundaberg organisations to apply for the Advancing Queensland age-friendly community grants program.

"Each year, the grants program will focus on two or three age-friendly domains, with transport, housing and outdoor spaces and buildings the focus for this year,” Ms Donaldson said in a statement.

"This grants program is the first of its kind for the state and I look forward to seeing creative solutions to some of the barriers members in our community currently face as they get older.”

"Applications are welcome from any organisation with a plan to make our community more accessible for older people; this includes local government, research institutions, and private and not-for-profit organisations.”

Ms Donaldson said the grants program was a key action from the Queensland: an age-friendly strategy which was launched in June last year.

"This action plan, which was informed by more than 9000 responses to our online community survey, outlines the Queensland Government's priorities, initiatives and services that contribute to building age-friendly communities.

"I strongly encourage our local organisations to put their hands up and apply.”

Over the next three years the Palaszczuk Government will commit $1 million to the grants program, which is the first of its kind in the state.

First round applications close 5pm, Friday June 16. Visit qld.gov.au/agefriendly.