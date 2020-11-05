WANTED: Warrant issued as death investigation continues

Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.

A WARRANT has been issued for Maryborough's Daniel Baumgart, 36, who is wanted by police in relation to an alleged altercation that left one man dead on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said Mr Baumgart was wanted for murder.

He said it was believed Mr Baumgart was still in Maryborough.

His brother, James Baumgart, suffered stab wounds after the alleged altercation and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

He has since appeared in court, charged with one count of murder.

Michael Hartley was found dead at Ross Creek, near Gympie after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair.

Det Insp Pettiford said Mr Baumgart was considered dangerous and warned the public against approaching him.

He asked Mr Baumgart directly to hand himself in, for his own safety and that of the public and police.

He said police would use force to bring him in if necessary.

He also warned anyone who may be assisting him in evading police that they may be committing an offence.

Two weapons were missing from the scene, Det Insp Pettiford said.

That included a baseball bat and part of a TV antenna.

He asked anyone with information about the altercation to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.