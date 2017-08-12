'I'm so alone': Teen searching for a new friend

27°
Mikayla Haupt
| 12th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
FRIEND SEARCHING: Amber Williams is looking for friendship after moving up to live in Bundaberg.
FRIEND SEARCHING: Amber Williams is looking for friendship after moving up to live in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN110817GIRL7

WHILE social media is generally a way to stay in touch with friends, one Bundaberg teen is using it to find a friend.

Amber Williams, 16, posted on the Bundaberg Classified page in the hopes of finding a friend.

"Looking for friends," The post read.

"Please message me if you're also looking for a mate.

"I promise I don't bite and if you think this is weird you're not the one I'm looking for.

"I'm 16 years old so no old creepy guys and I'm in a very happy relationship so girls only - please message me if you're interested."

Amber said while she was extremely nervous about what people might think and comment, that wasn't going to stop her trying.

"It was my idea and I thought the people who see that and like it are definitely the friends I'm looking for," she said.

"It would be really great just to meet someone just to hang out with and talk to because honestly I'm so alone now.

"I like baking, surfing , cafes... I love coffee, I love watching movies and sitting down just chilling out, clothes and motorbike riding.

"The type of friend I'm looking for is a quirky, weird, bubbly person that loves animals as much as me."

The call for someone to talk to comes after losing those closest to her.

"I left home at 10 years old," she said.

"My dad passed away when I was 12 so my mum, sister and I moved to Bundaberg from Melbourne and not long later I've had a really hard time finding friends.

"About a month ago my mother passed away with my grandmother following the next day."

Currently living with her boyfriend, who is her only friend, Amber said she was looking for someone to hang out with.

Since posting the advertisement, Amber said she has been messaged by someone wanting to be friends.

"A 20-year-old lady has been messaging me pretty much every day and she's pretty cool," she said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg classifieds editors picks facebook friendship social media teen

