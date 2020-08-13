WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

Have you seen Reece Latta?

Have you seen Reece Latta?

THE Tweed-Byron Police District has this afternoon urged members of the community to keep an eye out for Reece Latta.

The man is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Mr Latta is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Gold Coast areas.

"Thank you in advance to those who provide information and make our community safer," Tweed Byron Police District posted on its Facebook page.

If you can help locate Reece Latta, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

The public are reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.