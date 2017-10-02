Wanted man caught with a firearm and drugs

Hevery Bay Police Detective Senior Sergeant Mick Polit said early this morning Bundaberg Police stopped a vehicle linked to the man and found him in the passenger side.

A FOOT chase at 2am has led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man wanted for a crime spree across the Wide Bay region.

Det Snr Sgt Polit said the man took off and police pursued on foot, arresting him a short distance away.

"At this stage he has been charged with four unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences, dangerous driving, evade police and numerous stealing offences committed across the Wide Bay, predominately in Bundaberg," Det Snr Sgt Polit said.

"However, they were committed north to Agnes Water and down south to Hervey Bay and Maryborough.'

Snr Sgt Polit said Maryborough detectives would travel to Bundaberg tomorrow when the man will be interviewed and face further charges before the court.

"The major charges are the unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He's stolen four cars from businesses and persons in the Bundaberg area, he's driven them highly dangerously up and down the highway," he claimed.

"The concern from us was that he was located with a firearm, drugs and obviously masks and other items he uses to disguise himself - we think through his arrest we have stopped more serious offences, namely armed robberies being committed."

Det Snr Sgt Polit said police would like to thank the public for assistance.

"The media and the public are often our greatest assets when it comes to identifying and locating offenders - certainly that was the case on this occasion," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Polit said police have not yet found a 23-year-old female accomplice who is believed to still be in the Bundaberg area.

"We implore her, now that her male counterpart has been arrested, that she come forward," he said.

"She's not going to hide forever, as we've shown with her accomplice, we will locate them, we will throw all assets towards that and if she doesn't hand herself in in the next couple of days, I'm sure we will locate and arrest her."

Det Snr Sgt Polit said a Nissan Navara with a distinctive yellow stripe was still missing.

If you have information, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.