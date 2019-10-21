Wanted flatmate: must love Maroons, backyard cricket

IF YOU’RE mad for the Maroons and love a game of backyard cricket, you’ll fit right with Jimmy and Chris.

James Sproule and Christopher Allen both have Down Syndrome and live semi-independently with a 24-hour support worker available in the unit next door.

They’re looking for a new housemate at one of Endeavour Foundation’s most modern units in Bundaberg, close to local swimming pools, public transport and shops.

It’s a rare opportunity for someone with an intellectual disability to gain more independence.

“I like living with Chris — he calls me James Bond,” said Mr Sproule.

“I do like living here. The support workers here care for me.

“They help me cook my spaghetti bolognaise and they help me make my house clean and tidy.”

Support and Operations Manager Rachael Maher said both men would make perfect housemates for just about anyone.

“Jimmy and Chris are both quiet, lovely blokes who are just mad for footy,” Ms Maher said.

“Jimmy is massively into music and his current favourite performer is Katie Perry, so he went to see her in concert during her Australian tour.

“I hope we can find someone who will join in that game of backyard cricket, go to the shops or watch the State of Origin with them.”

Applicants will need to qualify for Supported Independent Living (SIL) funding through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Ms Maher said the NDIS was enabling people who require extra help with daily tasks to develop the skills they need to live as independently as possible.

“This is a real opportunity for someone with an intellectual disability looking to take that next step on the path towards independence in Bundaberg,” she said.

“It’s estimated when the NDIS is fully rolled out, some 28,000 people will require specialist disability housing around Australia, so these kinds of opportunities are rare and get snapped up very quickly.”1

In the coming months, Endeavour Foundation will have another vacancy available in a renovated duplex. Call 1800 112 112 or go to endeavour.com.au for more information and to register your interest.