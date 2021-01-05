WANTED: Five people police would like to speak to

Do you have information that can help police with their investigations?

Bundaberg police have released a series of images of people they’d like to speak to in regards to a number of alleged offences around the Rum City.

Police ask people not to approach anyone they believe could be in these images.

Johanna Boulevard, Kensington

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Sunday November 8 2020 at about 4.30pm.

If you can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2002349049.

Targo Street, Bundaberg South

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on December 14 2020 at about 8.48pm.

If you can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2002597402.

Takalvan Street, Bundaberg

Police believe the person in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation of a recent public nuisance which occurred on November 23 2020 at about 9.27am.

If you can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2002426293.

Electra Street, Bundaberg Central

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent stealing incident on November 27 2020 at about 11.13pm.

If you can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2002460331.

Churchill Street, Childers

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on November 9 2020 at about 10.00am.

If you can help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2002460331.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or calling 1800 333 000.

