WANTED: Eight people police want to talk to

BUNDABERG Police have released a series of images of people they want to speak with in relation to a string of offences in the region.

Police ask that if you see any of the people pictured not to approach them.

If you have information regarding the offences you can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000 and quote the QP reference number.

1. Maryborough St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on June 26 about 10.20am. Reference: QP1901231707.

2. Elliott Heads Rd: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on June 7 about 12.15pm. Reference: QP1901102118.

3. Milden St, Gin Gin: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on May 25 about 1.30am. Reference: QP1901049008.

4. Maryborough St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on July 3 about 11.58am. Reference: QP1901312887.

5. Targo St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on July 15 about 10.39am. Reference: QP1901365587.

6. Queen St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on June 11 about 5.25pm. Reference: QP1901129675.

7. Queen St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on July 10 about 4pm. Reference: QP1901326598.

8. Woongarra St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on June 24 about 9.39am. Reference: QP1901226487.