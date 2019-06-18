WANTED: Eight Bundy people police want to speak with

KENDALL ST: Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Sunday May 5 2019 at approximately 7:57AM. Reference: QP1900994470.

BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information and wish to talk to the eight people pictured in relation to a number of offences in Bundaberg.

Police urge if you believe you see anyone in the displayed images not to approach them.

If you see or know any of those pictures call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number.

1. Kendall St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive-off which occurred on Sunday, May 5 at approximately 7.57am. Reference: QP1900994470.

2. Targo St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, May 19 at approximately 1pm. Reference: QP1900984904.

3. Takalvan St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Sunday, March 3 at approximately 1.20pm. Reference: QP1900458591.

4. Commercial Avenue: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent break and enter which occurred on Thursday, May 16 at approximately 3am. Reference: QP1900947725.

5. Maryborough St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, May 19 at approximately 5.10pm. Reference: QP1900987497.

6. Queen St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Tuesday, May 7 at approximately 1pm. Reference: QP1900891679.

7. Takalvan St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent trespass which occurred on Monday, June 3 at approximately 9.35pm. Reference: QP1901078322.

8. Takalvan St: Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, June 11 at approximately 9.10am. Reference: QP1901125854.