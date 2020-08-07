Menu
Ricky Neeson is wanted for questioning.
URGENT: Cops want to speak to this man after Bay stabbing

Jessica Grewal
7th Aug 2020 12:45 PM

IMAGES of a man, wanted for questioning over the alleged stabbing of a woman in her Hervey Bay home yesterday, have been released.

Maryborough detectives are treating the alleged attack in Kawungan as an attempted murder investigation.

They are searching for Ricky Neeson (pictured) "who may be able to assist with investigations".

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr Neeson, or has seen him since about 6am Thursday, is urged to not approach him but to immediately contact police on Triple Zero.

He is described as caucasian, around 175cms tall with a solid build and may be in possession of a knife.

It is believed Mr Neeson is riding a black 2014 JiaJue outlaw 150cc motorcycle / scooter with Queensland registration 097 TI.

