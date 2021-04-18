Menu
Queensland Police Service is holding a recruitment seminar in Bundaberg soon. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

Want to join the police? Here’s your chance in Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
18th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
If you’ve ever considered serving the community in police blues, now’s your chance to get inside information about a career on the front line.

Queensland Police Service is holding a recruiting seminar in Bundaberg at the end of the month and the public is invited.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said there were several different pathways to become a QPS officer, but they all required a shared understanding of serving the community.

From 6pm on Wednesday, April 28 at Bundaberg PCYC, Sergeant Meg Owens and local officers will be on hand to explain entry requirements and give an insight into their own experiences as Queensland police officers.

Spots are limited and all attendees must register their attendance.

To book or for more information, click here.

