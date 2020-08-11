Menu
SLOW DOWN: Bundaberg police have shared insight into how speed detection devices work and catch drivers.
Want to avoid getting a speeding ticket? Here’s how.

Rhylea Millar
11th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
HAVE you ever wondered how mobile speed cameras work? Well, here's how.

It is a topic that police are asked about all too often and one that they are happy to provide further insight on.

Officer in charge of the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Sergeant Marty Arnold said there were a lot of myths about mobile speed cameras and how drivers were detected.

He said while there is a common belief that drivers would not be detected if they were travelling in the opposite direction or if another vehicle is in the photo, but this was not the case.

"New digital speed cameras are very accurate and can detect vehicles travelling in both directions across multiple lanes," Sergeant Arnold said.

"While occasionally there are other vehicles partially in the background, the camera has the ability to track speeds and identify the offending vehicle."

Motorists are reminded to always obey the speed limit, drive to conditions and avoid getting a ticket by not speeding.

