32°
News

Want free stuff from Aldi? Here's how

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 22nd Feb 2017 12:27 PM
Aldi is looking for product samplers.
Aldi is looking for product samplers. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FINALLY, the wait is over.

The 2017 intake of Aldi's famous Testers Club is officially open, and the company is preparing its servers for a deluge of applications.

Members of the exclusive club, selected from across Australia as a representative sample of the discount supermarket chain's customer base, get sent 10 free products to test and sample every three months.

Everything from pantry staples, cleaning and laundry products and beauty essentials are included in the hampers, with Aldi seeking feedback on how its private label wares compare to market leading brands. Participants are asked to rate at least half of the products they are sent, within two months of receiving them.

When news.com.au reported on the program in late 2015, we received hundreds of emails from readers keen to sign up.

But applications for the 2016 intake had already closed.

Now Aldi has opened applications for the next round of testers, with just 100 places available for an initiative that attracted 17,000 applications the first time.

A spokeswoman for the German discount chain said the Testers Club aimed to ensure its product range was "nimble and responsive to changing tastes and preferences" and to "ensure we meet the needs of tomorrow's consumer".

"We valued the input from last year's testers, using many of their reviews on our website, catalogue and in-store," the spokeswoman said.

The announcement comes as Aldi celebrates being named Supermarket of the Year 2016 at the Roy Morgan Research Customer Satisfaction Awards, based on survey results from more than 50,000 consumers.

An Aldi spokeswoman credited the retailer's "consistently low prices" for the award, which it won for the fourth time since 2011.

"We know that having the lowest prices in the market is what customers have come to expect from Aldi, and we will not betray this trust," the spokeswoman said, adding that the chain was also investing in new store formats and better fruit and vegetables.

To apply for a one-year Testers Club membership, visit the Aldi Testers Club website and outline why you would like to participate.

Applications will close on February 27, with testers to be chosen by March 6.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  aldi editors picks free

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Lucky escape for workers from minivan fire

Lucky escape for workers from minivan fire

One worker said they noticed smoke coming off the van and pulled over and jumped out of the van before it caught on fire.

Want free stuff from Aldi? Here's how

Aldi is looking for product samplers.

FINALLY, the wait is over.

It's official: Petrol price rip-off worst in years

Australia is facing some of its highest petrol prices.

Brisbane retail prices the highest of the large five cities

Turtle project premiere

SPECIAL PROJECT: Kaleesha Strickland, Izaak Liley and Regan Taylor help release the flatback turtles yesterday.

Flatback turtles returne to the wild off the coast of Mon Repos

Local Partners

Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

"I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary,” the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Big plans to be rolled out for the region

BIG NEWS: Ken O'Dowd has welcomed the rollout.

MP Ken O'Dowd welcomes expansion of NBN to Flynn

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

AFFORDABLE CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME

6 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $205,000

Located in popular Kepnock a fantastic suburb being centrally located to all facilities Bundaberg has to offer. Walking distance to Kepnock High School, Day care...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

GONE...

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SUPERB CANE FARM ON APPROX. 174 ACRES

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

4 2 5 Price Upon...

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,000

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $279,900

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!