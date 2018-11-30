Want change to the BRL finals? Now is the time to speak up

LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers president Nic Golusin said he was supportive of a change to the Bundaberg Rugby League's finals structure but urged those in favour to speak up or stay silent next season.

The BRL's finals structure, during which all four weekends of the post-season are played at Bundaberg's Salter Oval regardless of which teams are involved, comes under fire from members and supporters of teams in the southern half of the competition every year.

Members of Hervey Bay Seagulls, Wallaroos and Maryborough Brothers have all voiced their frustration at playing semi finals in Bundaberg.

For the past four years, Hervey Bay (2015-17) and Wallaroos (2018) finished the regular season as minor premiers, but surrendered home field advantage in the major semi final due to the competition schedule.

Clubs can apply to the BRL for change during the season, but members are urged to make their voice heard at the first meeting after the AGM when competition structures and possible changes to the BRL are first discussed.

Golusin's club has been far from finals contention in its first two seasons back in the A-grade competition, but he said he preferred the option of minor premiers having the right to select the major semi final's home ground. The only catch is the change would have to be floated now, rather than July when most members react.

"People always blow up about it at finals time but it's always decided at the start of the year," Golusin said. "I'd be open the minor premiers hosting the major semi final."

Some Wallaroos and Hervey Bay Seagulls officials have both told the Chronicle they would prefer to host the major semi final, or at least be given a choice of the ground, should they win the minor premiership.

Ireland was returned as chairman for a ninth season at the AGM earlier this month.

The BRL's first general meeting will be held at Childers on Sunday.

