Want a job? You'll want to get into this industry

HEALTHCARE and medical remain the biggest drivers for job ad growth in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett regions according to new data from employment recruitment site Seek.

As of May, job ad growth had a rise of 8.6 per cent.

The figure is starting to decline, but it compared to a strong 2018.

Insurance and superannuation job ads increased 200 per cent in the region, while the biggest decline came from the consulting and strategy, 83 per cent.

Healthcare and medical was a strong contributor to job ad growth, 4.4 per cent.

Seek ANZ managing director Kendra Banks said: "It has been interesting to see that job ad volumes have moderated in May after a pronounced drop in April.

"We suspected that April advertising was heavily impacted by multiple public holidays and the lead-up to the federal election, and our data has verified this hypothesis,” Ms Banks said.

"While May job ad volumes are still down from 2018 it is important to note that 2018 was somewhat of an anomaly with the highest (job ad volumes) in the past decade.

"If we compare May 2019 to May 2017, we can see that this month had 3 per cent more jobs advertised.”

Ms Banks said there was strong growth in the education and training, and medical and healthcare sectors.

"As Australian businesses work through the outcomes of the federal election and set their 2020 financial year budgets, it will be interesting to see which industry groups commit to new headcount,” she said.

"Our data is showing strong growth across education and training and healthcare and medical sectors, and we will watch these sectors closely as we head into what is traditionally the busiest recruitment period of the year.”