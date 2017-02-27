30°
Want a job in admin? Here are five available

Ashley Clark
| 27th Feb 2017 12:51 PM
Administration jobs are available in Bundaberg right now.
fizkes

DO YOU want to get into administration or have the skills and need a job?

Now would be a great time to start handing out your resume, with up to five administration jobs up for grabs in the region.

1. Receptionist - BR Radiology - Full time

A full time receptionist is needed at this local company.

Some Saturday morning shifts will be required.

To be considered for this position applicants must have previous customer service/reception experience, outstanding customer service skills, competency in Microsoft Suite and an enthusiastic approach to work.

To apply, log on to http://bit.ly/2letQ2q

2. Production Admin Assistant - Carter & Spencer Pty Ltd - Casual

Carter & Spencer Pty Ltd has an opportunity for casual production admin staff in its fast paced packing facility in Bundaberg.

Reporting to the site manager/admin coordinator, the successful applicant will be required to manage packing documentation and paperwork, perform data entry and perform other duties to meet the requirements of the business, and its customers.

To be considered for this position, you must have strong customer focus, effective communication skills and tidy and legible handwriting among other things.

The position is a casual position in a facility that operates 12 months of the year. Due to seasonal requirements hours worked and start/finish times will vary.

Send your resume to jobs@carter-spencer.com or find out more at http://bit.ly/2mcZouy

3. Junior receptionist - Boats Galore - Full time

Boats Galore Bundaberg is a retailer of quality boats, motors and related marine services.

The team are looking for an enthusiastic junior to assist with our day to day office and retail duties.

Duties will include reception, data entry, mail, stock control and presentation and assisting the administration manager.

The successful applicant will be employed full time Monday to Friday.

School leavers are encouraged to apply.

Please email your resume to The Manager Boats Galore on admin@boatsgalore.com.au

4. Medical receptionist - Bundaberg Cardiology - Part time

The role will be a minimum of 38 hours a fortnight and up to 76 hours a fortnight to provide leave relief when required.

Some of your responsibilities include answering the phone, managing patient appointments and providing patient care.

The successful applicant must have experience in working in a ever changing environment, outstanding communication skills and availability to work full time hours when required.

If you have any questions about the role, please email Rachael Flor, practice manager at rachael@bundycardiology.com.au.

To apply go to http://bit.ly/2kSN42k

5. Medical receptionist - I-MED - Casual

Australia's leading private diagnostic imaging network is on the lookout for a medical receptionist.

Enjoy working in a casual position within the modern clinic in Bundaberg from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 7am to 5.30pm.

The applicant must have excellent communication skills, willingness to learn and the ability to work alone and in a team environment.

To apply go to http://bit.ly/2mr1N0G

Topics:  administration jobs job search work

Want a job in admin? Here are five available

