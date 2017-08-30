Wanderlust brings group together

ANNIVERSARY: Gloria and Ivan Wiland, Terry Zillman, Evelyn Dickson, Maisie Abberton and Brenda Zillman from Wide Bay Wanderers celebrate 25 years at the Wyper Park Scout Camp at South Bingera.

A QUARTER of a century of travel down and the Wide Bay Wanders are just getting started.

Ivan and Gloria Wieland were the instigators behind the eleventh chapter of the Campervan And Motorhome Club Of Australia and celebrated 25 years over the weekend at Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Ms Wieland said it was the first of recreational motorhome club in the Wide Bar area and has prospered to the point where two other clubs had to be made to compensate for the number of people wanting to join.

"There's always a lot of catching up to do,” she said.

"It's like a big family, some people bring their pets and others bring their grandchildren.

"People might think it's for big motor-homes but it's not.”

The celebrations included a catered dinner, ceremonial cake cutting and a historic display of photos and memorabilia collected over the years.

Mr Wieland said she and her husband were particularly excited for the milestone, with several dozen motor-homes expected to attend.

"We didn't think it would grow so big,” she said.

"It's just nice to catch up with everyone, swap travel stories and get away to have a break.

"Some people go overseas, but we have it all right here.”

For more information about the roaming travellers, visit www.widebaywanderers.com.