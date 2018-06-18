STATE OF ORIGIN: Walters keeps the faith with Bundy boys

Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi (pictured) and Coen Hess are back for the second State of Origin.

Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi (pictured) and Coen Hess are back for the second State of Origin. Bradley Kanaris

LEAGUE: The Bundy boys are back for the Maroons for State of Origin Game Two.

Despite losing Game One 22-12, Queensland coach Kevin Walters has kept the faith with his forwards, naming both Felise Kaufusi and Coen Hess for the clash against New South Wales on Sunday.

Walters has made two changes from Game One with Billy Slater returning from injury at fullback and Kalyn Ponga named to make his debut on the bench.

Slater is expected to be fit for the clash and replaces the injured Michael Morgan, with Ponga in for Anthony Milford.

Queensland has named an 18-man squad for the clash, with Tim Glasby returning to the team after he played last year but missed Game One.

He could replace Dylan Napa, who is in doubt after injuring himself for the Sydney Roosters against Penrith on Friday.

A decision on Napa's selection is expected to be made early this week.

New South Wales named a 20-man squad for the clash yesterday, with Luke Keary, Ryan James and Matt Prior added to the 17 that won Game One.

Game Two will be held 8pm at ANZ Stadium.

TEAM: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Greg Inglis, 4. Will Chambers, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Jarrod Wallace, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Josh McGuire. Reserves: 14. Kalyn Ponga, 15. Coen Hess, 16. Josh Papalii, 17. Jai Arrow, 18. Tim Glasby.