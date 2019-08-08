Walters, Alexander among hall of fame nominees

Clockwise from left: Greg Alexander, Danny Buderus, Garry Jack, Steve Renouf and Geoff Toovey are just some of the superstars nominated.

Kevin Walters, Greg Alexander, Paul Harragon, Geoff Toovey and Steve Renouf headline a host of modern greats in contention to be inducted into the NRL hall of fame.

The NRL on Wednesday night released the 25-man short list for the honour with the inductees to be announced next week.

Brisbane premiership winners Walters and Renouf are in the running alongside Newcastle legends Harragon and Danny Buderus, Balmain greats Paul Sironen and Garry Jack, Manly's Geoff Toovey and Paul Vautin and New Zealand's Stacey Jones and Ruben Wiki.

Up to four players will be inducted at the official ceremony on August 14 alongside three contributors from administration and the media. "This is a wonderful group of players - all of whom would not look out of place in our hall of fame," Greenberg said.

"We have literally thousands of games of experience and at least one player in every position.

"The players cross a range of eras too, being a wonderful reflection of the game's incredible history."

Michael O'Connor is another former Manly star nominated.

CLASS OF 2019 NRL HALL OF FAME NOMINEES

* Fullback: Eric Simms, Gary Belcher, Garry Jack.

* Wing: Denis Flannery, Ian Moir, Michael Hancock.

* Centre: Steve Renouf, Michael O'Connor.

* Five-eighth: Kevin Walters.

* Halfback: Geoff Toovey, Stacey Jones, Greg Alexander.

* Lock: Les Cowie, Bob Lindner.

* Second row: Dick Thornett, Terry Randall, Rod Reddy, Paul Vautin, Paul Sironen, Craig Fitzgibbon.

* Prop: Craig Young, Ruben Wiki, Paul Harragon.

*Hooker: Elwyn Walters, Danny Buderus.

