Walsh knock sends scare through Blues

CARLTON young gun San Walsh threw a scare through the Blues' Sunshine Coast training camp this morning after having a heavy collision with teammate Tom De Koning.

While the Blues are confident last year's Rising Star winner has come through almost unscathed - besides a cut head that was bandaged and a lower leg corkie - there were initial fears that it might have been more serious.

Walsh, one of the standouts of the Blues' camp in his second pre-season at the club, crashed to the ground at the Maroochydore Sports Complex. He landed heavily after making contact with the young Blues ruckman and spent several minutes on the ground as he received treatment.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The 19-year-old hobbled off to the strong applause of the Carlton fans who attended the open session, but Blues officials are confident he is fine.

De Koning initially looked a little sore after the incident, but completed the rest of the session.

It was the only incident in what was a solid training session where Sam Docherty appeared to ramp up his training ahead of his likely return in the pre-season and Eddie Betts and Jack Martin looked comfortable in their new environments.

A handful of players, including Paddy Dow, David Cuningham, Matthew Kreuzer, Harry McKay, Mitch McGovern and Sam Petrevski-Seton, did light work on the sidelines, but the Blues are confident most of them are on track to play in part of the pre-season or Round 1.