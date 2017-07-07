Walls smashed, stabbed in outburst

A TEENAGE dad has been granted bail after a violent outburst against his partner ended with him punching and stabbing walls.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter acknowledged the charges against his 18-year-old client would ordinarily end in jail time.

"He is a young person without domestic violence in his criminal history,” Mr Larter said during a bail application.

"He accepts he needs to address the issues,” he said.

His mental health warrants he attends a doctor.”

Mr Larter said the man intended to access counselling services and said his parents would assist him to ensure he followed up.

The man appeared in custody in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with contravening a domestic violence protection order on Tuesday.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said violence against women was a "very serious offence”.

Ms Merrin said it was alleged the man punched and stabbed holes into a wall with a knife.

Ms Merrin said his the man's youth was the most compelling argument for conditional bail.

She granted the teenager bail but warned him that that did not mean he would not go to jail.

She also ordered him to undergo medical examination and banned him from contacting the woman.

The matter was adjourned to next month.