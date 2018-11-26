Wallet thief goes on spending spree, then throws mud at cops

44yo sentenced to prison for going on stolen-wallet spending spree.

44yo sentenced to prison for going on stolen-wallet spending spree. Emma Reid

FINDERS keepers, losers weepers. That's the common phrase many have grown up saying. But it's far from how how the Australian legal system works, a court has heard.

Roderick John Holt, 44, was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday after he pocketed another person's wallet at Alexander Park earlier this year. Defence lawyer Ryan James told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court his client had "effectively found the card” he later used in a spending-spree across town, but acknowledged the law was clear when it came to finding and then pocketing someone's things.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin agreed it was "stealing by finding”.

Police were called in relation to the theft on September 8, when the victim told them he'd been at Alexander Part when his wallet was taken.

A short time later, the debit card was used at Dan Murphy's, which the store's CCTV footage of the store checkout quickly confirmed.

In an interview with police, Holt said he'd known what he'd been doing was wrong but had spent money at stores including Priceline, the Hungry Tum, Caltex and IGA anyway.

The victim was effectively left $366.08 out-of-pocket - a sum prosecution said it was seeking for restitution.

Just more than one month later, about 11.15pm on October 12, police were called to an address in Bundaberg. What greeted them when they arrived was a highly intoxicated Holt in the road on his hands and knees.

When asked if he was okay, Holt screamed obscenities at police and threw clumps of mud at their heads and chests.

After telling them to "f--k off”, police tried to arrest him for public nuisance, but Holt wouldn't stand, continuously crossing his fit and tucking them up and refusing to support his own weight.

When officers tried to handcuff him, Holt obstructed them again, this time grabbing his hands and interlocking them.

Once they got to the watch house the 44-year-old apologised for his actions and was breath tested, which revealed a reading of .131 per cent.

Mr James said his client couldn't even remember being alcohol tested at the watch house. which indicated just how drunk he had been.

"He's used alcohol to excess and then he's ended up having that interaction with police, which, to his credit, he apologised for to those officers immediately while he was at the watch house, for his actions,” he said.

On Friday Holt pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud, two counts of obstructing police and one count each of possessing a pipe, stealing and committing public nuisance.

The court heard Holt had a very lengthy and serious criminal history including one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to five years in prison on that charge.

Acknowledging the months the 44-year-old already spent in custody after his offences in October, Ms Merrin granted Holt parole eligibility on December 9.