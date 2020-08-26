Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police believe the person pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Wallet pinched from machine at Bundy laundromat

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
26th Aug 2020 3:45 PM
POLICE are investigating after a wallet from stolen from the top of a washing machine in a laundromat on Maryborough St.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 11.45am on July 22, a man attended the laundromat and while there he allegedly stole the victims wallet.

“The male is described as average height, approx. 60 years of age, grey hair, white beard and dark coloured cap,” she said.

“The male possibly drives a dark coloured 4WD registration unknown.

“Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001516151.

