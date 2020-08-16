Wallet picked up, used ‘fraudulantly’ across Bundy

CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

BUNDABERG police are investigating after a wallet lost along Quay St was picked up by an unknown offender/s.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the unknown offender/s picked up the wallet and “used it fraudulently” at a number of stores in the Bundaberg area.

“The wallet is described as pink and had the victim’s debit card inside,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

She said the wallet was lost around 8.30am last Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001685435.

Police can be contacted on PoliceLink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.