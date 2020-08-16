Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
News

Wallet picked up, used ‘fraudulantly’ across Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
16th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police are investigating after a wallet lost along Quay St was picked up by an unknown offender/s.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the unknown offender/s picked up the wallet and “used it fraudulently” at a number of stores in the Bundaberg area.

“The wallet is described as pink and had the victim’s debit card inside,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the female pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.”

She said the wallet was lost around 8.30am last Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001685435.

Police can be contacted on PoliceLink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

bundaberg police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GoPro footage: LifeFlight help injured mountain bike rider

        Premium Content GoPro footage: LifeFlight help injured mountain bike rider

        News A QAS Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries.

        Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        Premium Content Greensill leading by example in Ombudsman’s eyes

        News Ombudsman Kate Carnell: There is no reason why other supply chain finance providers...

        Jump for a cause: Aussie champion to visit region

        Premium Content Jump for a cause: Aussie champion to visit region

        News St Luke’s preps-to-year 6 students have been jumping rope before and after school...

        Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        Premium Content Queensland suburbs where banks have vanished

        News The nation’s banks have ditched ATMs and closed many branches in Queensland as more...