Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wallaroos hooker Ben Waters. BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos v Easts Magpies at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay.
Wallaroos hooker Ben Waters. BUNDABERG RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaroos v Easts Magpies at Stafford Park, Hervey Bay. Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Wallaroos walking wounded with three under injury cloud

29th Aug 2018 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: Representative player Ben Waters is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the Bundaberg Rugby League grand final.

Waters, who has mostly played hooker this season but steered Wallaroos to last year's grand final in the halves alongside brother Luke, lasted just minutes of the side's major semi final win against Waves Tigers on Saturday.

He left the field with a serious knee injury, and while it initially looked bad he chose to try to return to the field.

That stint didn't last long, and on Thursday he learn the results of yesterday's scans - results that could rule him out of a chance to win the title.

"It doesn't look good,” Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said.

"He's had scans (Wednesday) and been to see the physio. He'll find out in the morning but I'd say he could be in strife.”

Waters' injury would not only rob Wallaroos of one its best attacking and defensive weapons, but also the young man's opportunity to win a premiership alongside his halfback brother and coach father.

But his injury isn't the only setback in the Wallaroos camp.

Five-eighth Dan Beatty missed the major semi final due to a knee injury, and Sam Hutchins didn't last the 80 minutes of Wallaroos' 26-20 win.

"I've got about four different team lists written out,” Peter Waters said.

"Sam should be okay. Dan's has been an ongoing thing but he'll have to get it cleaned out at the end of the season.”

Wallaroos will learn its grand final opponent on Saturday night, when Waves face Isis Devils in the preliminary final. Wallaroos' reserve grade and under-18s will also play preliminary finals.

bundaberg rugby league fcsport rugby league wallaroos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy cane competition fires up over world market prices

    premium_icon Bundy cane competition fires up over world market prices

    News DEAN Cayley is a man of the land. A third generation cane farmer, he has been working on the family farm since he was old enough to drive a tractor at age six.

    UPDATE: Animals killed in deliberately lit fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Animals killed in deliberately lit fire

    Breaking Fireys say Baldwin Swamp fire was arson

    Boaties' fish dinner costs them thousands

    Boaties' fish dinner costs them thousands

    Environment Tilapia are a no-take species and a restricted noxious fish

    BUNDY FOCUS: Bega takes 79% profit cut after expansion

    premium_icon BUNDY FOCUS: Bega takes 79% profit cut after expansion

    Business Acquisitions key part of company's strategy

    Local Partners