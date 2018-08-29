Wallaroos walking wounded with three under injury cloud

LEAGUE: Representative player Ben Waters is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the Bundaberg Rugby League grand final.

Waters, who has mostly played hooker this season but steered Wallaroos to last year's grand final in the halves alongside brother Luke, lasted just minutes of the side's major semi final win against Waves Tigers on Saturday.

He left the field with a serious knee injury, and while it initially looked bad he chose to try to return to the field.

That stint didn't last long, and on Thursday he learn the results of yesterday's scans - results that could rule him out of a chance to win the title.

"It doesn't look good,” Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said.

"He's had scans (Wednesday) and been to see the physio. He'll find out in the morning but I'd say he could be in strife.”

Waters' injury would not only rob Wallaroos of one its best attacking and defensive weapons, but also the young man's opportunity to win a premiership alongside his halfback brother and coach father.

But his injury isn't the only setback in the Wallaroos camp.

Five-eighth Dan Beatty missed the major semi final due to a knee injury, and Sam Hutchins didn't last the 80 minutes of Wallaroos' 26-20 win.

"I've got about four different team lists written out,” Peter Waters said.

"Sam should be okay. Dan's has been an ongoing thing but he'll have to get it cleaned out at the end of the season.”

Wallaroos will learn its grand final opponent on Saturday night, when Waves face Isis Devils in the preliminary final. Wallaroos' reserve grade and under-18s will also play preliminary finals.