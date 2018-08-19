Wallaroos to face Waves for its grand final berth

LEAGUE: Wallaroos will face Waves Tigers for a place in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final.

Exactly half of the teams involved in the BRL's semi finals will come outside the Rum City.

Hervey Bay Seagulls will contest both the under-18s and women's major semi finals in the first two games on the program, playing against Wests and Past Brothers respectively. The U18s will kick off at 10.50am, with women from 12.50pm.

Wallaroos, who fell 28-26 to Easts Magpies in the reserve grade qualifying final, will face Waves, who ended Maryborough Brothers' season with a 36-32 win, to keep their promising season alive.

Isis face Easts for a place in the reserve grade decider.

The Devils' A-grade side will then take on Wests Panthers, who ended the Magpies season with a 20-10 win.

Waves earned the right to face minor premiership winners Wallaroos with an 18-16 win against the Devils.

The A-grade major semi final will kick off at 5pm.