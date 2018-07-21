Wallaroos secure Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiership

Waves coach and prop Antonio Kaufusi. Bundaberg Rugby League: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.

Wallaroos will win the Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiership after its win against a depleted Waves Tigers on Saturday night.

The Maryborough club overcame a 15-man Tigers squad 24-12 at Eskdale Park to create a five-point buffer between the top two teams on the table.

Wests Panthers' 30-16 win against third-placed Isis Devils ensured Wallaroos held an unassailable lead atop the table with two rounds to go.

Wallaroos were forced to fight for its victory, as Waves coach and former NRL, Super League and international prop Antonio Kaufusi played his second game of the BRL season.

David Ball scored two tries for Wallaroos, while Eddie Booth, Sam Hutchins, and reigning joint BRL Player of the Year Shaun Colllins also crossed. Daniel Beatty kicked two conversions.

For the visitors, Trent Seeds and Daniel McLennan crossed the line as the competition's leading pointscorer Clinton Horne converted both attempts.

In other games: Past Brothers overcame a spirited Maryborough Brothers 40-22, and Easts Magpies beat Hervey Bay 44-12.