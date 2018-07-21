Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Waves coach and prop Antonio Kaufusi. Bundaberg Rugby League: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.
Waves coach and prop Antonio Kaufusi. Bundaberg Rugby League: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Wallaroos secure Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiership

Matthew McInerney
by
21st Jul 2018 9:19 PM

Wallaroos will win the Bundaberg Rugby League minor premiership after its win against a depleted Waves Tigers on Saturday night.

The Maryborough club overcame a 15-man Tigers squad 24-12 at Eskdale Park to create a five-point buffer between the top two teams on the table.

Wests Panthers' 30-16 win against third-placed Isis Devils ensured Wallaroos held an unassailable lead atop the table with two rounds to go.

Wallaroos were forced to fight for its victory, as Waves coach and former NRL, Super League and international prop Antonio Kaufusi played his second game of the BRL season.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

David Ball scored two tries for Wallaroos, while Eddie Booth, Sam Hutchins, and reigning joint BRL Player of the Year Shaun Colllins also crossed. Daniel Beatty kicked two conversions.

For the visitors, Trent Seeds and Daniel McLennan crossed the line as the competition's leading pointscorer Clinton Horne converted both attempts.

In other games: Past Brothers overcame a spirited Maryborough Brothers 40-22, and Easts Magpies beat Hervey Bay 44-12.

Related Items

Show More
bundaberg rugby league fcsport rugby league wallaroos
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police given false info, respond to reports of 'stabbing'

    Police given false info, respond to reports of 'stabbing'

    Breaking POLICE have left Moore Park Beach after they responded to reports of a stabbing there earlier this evening.

    Tobruk correction could take 10 years off shipwreck's life

    premium_icon Tobruk correction could take 10 years off shipwreck's life

    Travel Correcting ship's position could pose a problem

    Dad jailed over Burnett Heads drug deal-turned-shooting

    premium_icon Dad jailed over Burnett Heads drug deal-turned-shooting

    Crime Botched plan to steal more than $21K of marijuana at Burnett Heads

    Local Partners