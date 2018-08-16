Menu
BIG IN: Wallaroos prop Will Jung enters the field for last year's grand final. Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Wallaroos, Maryborough Brothers, ready for BRL finals

Matthew McInerney
by
16th Aug 2018 1:08 PM

LEAGUE: Maryborough's rugby league clubs will put it all on the line when they step on to Bundaberg's Salter Oval for Saturday's semi finals.

Wallaroos will feature in the both the under-18s and reserve grade finals. Maryborough Brothers will play in reserve grade's elimination final.

Wallaroos' U18s, who finished the regular season in third, will play in the elimination final against Past Brothers.

The club's reserve grade team, which also finished third, will take a strong side into the qualifying final against Easts.

Maryborough Brothers will take on Waves Tigers, with the winner to extend its season by one more week.

Games start at 10am.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

