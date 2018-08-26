Wallaroos into second-straight BRL decider

GRAND FINAL-BOUND: Wallaroos Rigan Nielsen is taken in a tackle during the Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final win against Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Wallaroos will play their second straight grand final.

GRAND FINAL-BOUND: Wallaroos Rigan Nielsen is taken in a tackle during the Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final win against Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg. Wallaroos will play their second straight grand final. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: It was described as Wallaroos' gutsiest win in Peter Waters' three-year reign as coach of one of the oldest clubs in Australia.

Down to a two-man bench after knee injuries to hooker Ben Waters and Sam Hutchins and trailing Waves Tigers 14-0 on the Salter Oval scoreboard, Wallaroos somehow found a way to not only stay in the contest, but secure a six-point win to qualify for their second straight grand final.

Waters suffered a knee injury, while Hutchins appeared to suffer a shoulder injury.

"Losing Ben early sent us back a bit and the boys' heads went down, but once they realised they could still compete the game turned," he said.

"I think Luke Waters' second half and his kicking game was absolutely spot-on.

"He found the ground, found distance, and boxed them into the corner. He had the fullback at sixes and sevens and we used that to our advantage.

"We went through almost all of our interchanges with about 15 or 20 minutes to go. We had no more spare - you have to keep that last change until the final minutes just in case."

The severity of Ben Waters' injury is not yet known, but Hutchins is expected to recover in time for the Saturday, September 8 decider.

After Waves shot to a 14-0 lead, tries to Eddie Booth and Shaun Collins - both converted by Brandon Law, who finished with a perfect five goals from five attempts - ensured Wallaroos trailed by just two points at the break.

The game was blown right open when second-rower Ben Turner weaved his through the line for the long-range try.

Shortly after, Luke Waters was rewarded for staying alive on the kick-chase, when Waves fullback Leyton Ey put down a bomb. He tried to recover, but Waters pounced.

Wallaroos will enjoy another week off before they face either Waves or Isis Devils.

The Devils beat Wests Panthers 40-34 in a minor semi final marred by fighting.

Wallaroos' under-18s and reserve grade teams will play preliminary finals on Saturday.