Wallaroos halfback improves in biggest year to date

LEAGUE: Wallaroos halfback Luke Waters will have his first chance to prove why he should be considered the most influential player in the Bundaberg Rugby League when he straps on the boots tonight.

Waters was considered a front-runner for the BRL's Player of the Year award, but narrowly missed out after Wests second-rower James Prichard polled more votes.

This year is not about an individual award for the young halfback. The focus of arguably his best season to date has been to deliver Wallaroos a title.

"He's matured into a really good halfback and he'll be up against one of the masters in Clinton Horne tonight,” coach Peter Waters said. "It's going to be a good match-up between the teams, the old bull versus the young bull.

"I'm backing him (Water) to do really well. His play under pressure has probably picked up by 50 per cent.”

While he steered a side stacked with talented players like veteran centre Shaun Collins, hooker Ben Waters and a slew of young, local stars, Waters still crossed the line for 18 tries to finish third in the race to be the BRL's top try-scorer.