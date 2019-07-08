Wallaroos and Seagulls can't be split in local league derby

SAFE HANDS: Hervey Bay Seagulls player Slade Johnson regathers the ball in the local derby match against Wallaroos on Saturday afternoon.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A failed conversion attempt after the siren from Hervey Bay Seagulls Logona Vetemotu meant the round 11 BRL clash against Wallaroos ended in a 26-all draw.

The match had extra significance as it was the annual Baumann Shield match played in memory of George Bauman.

Wallaroos retained the shield as a result of the draw.

In an entertaining and even contest, both teams traded tries until the final seconds of the match.

A last minute try to the Hervey Bay side levelled the scores and presented Vetemotu with the chance to provide an upset win.

A quiet Eskdale Park crowd watched as the kick sailed to the right of the posts.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami praised his forwards for their effort in the match.

"The forwards were outstanding for us tonight,” Sami said.

"One point for the draw is better than none, but we could have had it.”

Travin Baumann, the grandson of George, was proud that he had the opportunity to play in the match.

"It was such an honour to play with these boys, in this match,” he said.

"I can't thank them enough for their efforts.”

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was disappointed with the result but pleased with the team's effort.

"We let that one slip with too much dropped ball,” Waters said.

"I was, however, pleased with the effort of the players.”

Waters also praised the two new players to his club.

Former Maryborough Brothers players Jack Brown and Ben Ottery played their first matches for their new club.

"Both players fitted in and went very well,” Waters said.

The start of the match was delayed by 15 minutes after a serious leg injury to a Wallaroos player in the reserve grade fixture.

In the other BRL fixture played at Salter Oval, the ATW Tigers continued their good form with a 20-16 victory over the Eastern Suburbs Magpies.

A-grade women

Waves women have caused the upset of the season beating the undefeated Past Brothers women 22-4 at Salter Oval.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls missed opportunities to secure a win against Tannum with the match finishing in a 12-12 draw.

The Chronicle was unable to obtain a result for the Wallabys and Valleys/Roosters match at the time of going to print.