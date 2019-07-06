Wallaroos and Seagulls battle for Bauman Shield in M'boro

BREAKING FREEE: Wallaroos fullback Joey Alberts makes a break up centre field when the teams met earlier this season.

BREAKING FREEE: Wallaroos fullback Joey Alberts makes a break up centre field when the teams met earlier this season. Alistair Brightman

RUGBY LEAGUE: In what is shaping up to be a wet local rugby league derby in Maryborough, Wallaroos will host the Hervey Bay Seagulls in A grade.

The match will honour past player George Bauman when both teams play for the 'George Bauman Shield'.

It is an annual fixture on the rugby league calendar when Wallaroos and the Seagulls play.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters is under no illusion that his team are in for a hard match.

"It will be a tough with the proposed wet weather and we are still down on troops,” Waters said.

"It will be a tight match with the Seagulls as the big improver's in this year's competition.”

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer agrees that the conditions will make it tough for both teams.

"It will be tough and more of a forwards game if it is wet,” Dwyer said.

"We are feeling fit and pretty confident, coming off back to back wins.”

Dwyer believes whatever the weather conditions, the match will be entertaining.

"We beat them in the trial and they returned the favour in the regular season,” he said.

The match kicks off at Eskdale Park Maryborough at 4.30pm.

In the other BRL A grade fixture Across the Waves play the Eastern Suburbs Magpies at Salter Oval.

Bundaberg Brothers and Western Suburbs each have byes.