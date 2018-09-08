Wallaroos aim to end big year on top

LEAGUE: Everything Wallaroos Rugby League Football Club has worked for has built to this day.

A long-term plan to develop and focus on Maryborough's talented crop of junior players has paid off, and a Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade premiership awaits should the boys in blue-and-white get their final job done tonight.

It would cap what president Scott Robertson described as the most successful season in Wallaroos' long history.

Wallaroos was awarded the BRL's club championships, and all three teams qualified for the finals. The under-18s and reserve grade teams were third, but lost their respective preliminary finals last week.

"This has been an awesome year. It's the most successful season we've ever had. It's the first club championship we've ever got,” Robertson said.

"I'm really proud of how the guys have gone this year.”

Robertson also coached the U18s, a side which won the mid-season Toyota Cup but literally ran out of players as the season wore on.

The U18s were short on players due to injury, but at least four of those players will play in the A-grade decider.

All but one member of Wallaroos' grand final line-up is a club junior. Second-rower Jourdan Wheeler, the only non-Wallaroos junior, grew up in Maryborough and his father was a proud Wallaroos player.

"Across the board, it's been a really good season,” Robertson said. "These young fellas we have coming through as well, the club is in a good place.”

Robertson praised not only the committee with whom he has worked for years, but extended that to every player, coach, official and volunteer involved at Eskdale Park.

People like trainer Wayne Hellmuth, the man recognised as the BRL's Volunteer of the Year last month.

"He is a true champion of the club,” Robertson said.

"It's fully deserved that he won the Volunteer of the Year award for what he brings to the club, and to the rep teams. I've thought about (grand final glory) a bit but last year still hurts. It'd be great to get that title.”

