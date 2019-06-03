Wallaby dragged, mauled to death at on-leash beach

A sad end for another wallaby, which once were prevalent in the dunes at Yaroomba but have become rare due to pressure from uncontrolled domestic pets on the on-leash beach.

THE death of a wallaby on Yaroomba Beach is the latest chapter in the decline of native fauna on the Sunshine Coast, according to a concerned resident who found the corpse this morning.

Al Clark said the wallaby had been mauled and dragged by the neck by a dog on an on-leash beach and left to die on the sand.

He said wallabies used to come into his family's beach-side yard, but he hadn't seen one in years.

Common daily sightings in the dunes had become rare, he said, because of the impacts of humans and pets left to roam un-restrained on the on-leash beach.

Mr Clark said there had been several people with dogs on the beach this morning, none of which were on-leash in front of the lifeguard tower and the former Hyatt Coolum Resort.

The wallaby was thought to be a whiptail wallaby, also called a pretty-faced.

They are found along the eastern Australian coast from Cooktown south to Grafton, NSW