‘Back to school’ for Wallabies winger Naivalu

Winger Sefa Naivalu has earned a Wallabies recall after 16 months out of the side. Picture: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media

WALLABIES flyer Sefa Naivalu used the hard times that stung him when his mother died to drive his 16-month comeback to earn a recall on the wing for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks.

He'll feel more at home than ever in Yokohama on Saturday because he will partner his one-time schoolmate Marika Koroibete as Fijians flourish on both ends of the backline.

The quietly-spoken Naivalu is too modest to boast so prop Allan Alaalatoa did it for him on Thursday when the question was raised on who would win a sprint between the Melbourne Rebels pair.

"I've seen them both...Sefa is way quicker," Alaalatoa said with a teasing chuckle.

If they are both working hard in support of line breaks, the Wallabies will be some of the way to recreating the intensity of their record second half comeback to beat Argentina in Salta earlier this month.

Naivalu clocked 10.50 sec at his best on the track in Fiji in 2011 just a year before his mother and greatest fan Teresia Uluilakeba passed away.

He looked inside for the drive to fight when an ankle injury grounded him against Italy in Brisbane last year after he'd scored two excellent tries and looked there to stay.

"She is one of my motivations all the time. When she passed away I knew that there would be a hard time and you just have to get through it," Naivalu said.

"She would be there at the ground before I even come to the field. She would be running down the sideline and she would do anything for me.

"Before she passed away the last words she said were 'Don't forget your younger brother and sister back home' and I am looking after them back home in Fiji."

Playing with Koroibete may be a first at Test level but they have a grounding back to their Nasinu secondary school in Fiji.

Wallabies winger Sefa Naivalu at Wallabies training in Yokohama ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks on Saturday night. Picture: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media

"We went to the same school in Fiji and played a couple of games together there before he got contracted to the Wests Tigers (in the NRL)," Naivalu said.

Naivalu has watched Koroibete, Henry Speight, Reece Hodge, Jack Maddocks, Dane Haylett-Petty and Folau play wing for the Wallabies since his last Test but coach Michael Cheika has always had an eye on getting him back in.

"Once we got him consistently back to top speed it's one of his best values and I have been looking for a way to get him back in," Cheika said.

Allan Alaalatoa has been restored as starting tighthead prop which makes sense after his high-impact second half of direct running and assertive defence in the brilliant comeback to beat Argentina in Salta.

Naivalu will be joined on the opposite wing by former schoolmate Marika Koroibete (pictured). Picture: Getty Images

It means Taniela Tupou shifting to the bench. It is no cause for outcry because Tupou's impact has been somewhat muted as a starter for two Tests where he's been solid at scrum-time but down on influence as a ball-carrier in Australia's two slow-start Tests.

"It's a two-way street...I think Taniela was given the opportunity there because of performances finishing and he didn't deliver those performances starting and now it's Allan's opportunity back there," Cheika said.

"I think the two lads can see that it's important to be consistent. Taniela will be disappointed, have a bit between his teeth and it'll be good experience for him now to finish this game."