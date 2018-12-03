Pocock’s wedding was one of a kind

This is as private as it gets.

Wallabies star David Pocock finally said "I do" on Sunday at a wedding which was seven years in the making.

And after famously pledging in 2011 not to marry his partner Emma Palandri until same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia, the nuptials were far from traditional.

There was no dress, no suit, no flowers, or even any family and friends to celebrate with.

Instead, the pair were married next to a tree in a park with only the celebrant - and the person taking photos - for company.

How's the serenity.

Carrying an Esky with your new bride is as Aussie as it gets.

Pocock posted on social media about the special day on Monday, writing: "Married my best mate yesterday.

"I hope we can live into the words of Rilke: 'The point of marriage is not to create a quick commonality by tearing down all boundaries; on the contrary, a good marriage is one in which each partner appoints the other to be the guardian of his solitude, and thus they show each other the greatest possible trust.

"'A merging of two people is an impossibility, and where it seems to exist, it is a hemming-in, a mutual consent that robs one party or both parties of their fullest freedom and development. But once the realisation is accepted that even between the closest people infinite distances exist, a marvellous living side-by-side can grow up for them, if they succeed in loving the expanse between them, which gives them the possibility of always seeing each other as a whole and before an immense sky.'"

Despite the unconventional and unusual wedding photos, fans were pleased for the 55-Test veteran, many expressing their thanks for keeping to his pledge and his ongoing support of the LGBTQ community.

Pocock backed the same-sex marriage postal vote to win last year after he first threw his support behind the Yes campaign in response to his Wallabies teammate Israel Folau's tweets against marriage equality.

Last year, Pocock spoke about his support of same-sex marriage and said sport had a crucial role to play in social change.

"Sport is at its best when it's challenging society to become more inclusive. It plays such a central role in many people's lives and can help play a big role in moving society forward," Pocock said.

"It is great to see that the majority of Australians, particularly fans of rugby, believe it was the right thing for sports bodies like the ARU to publicly support marriage equality."

This article first appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission