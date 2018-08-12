Wallabies rookies make Bledisloe cut

Qantas Wallabies training camp in Brisbane ahead of the first Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at Suncorp Stadium. Tom Banks. Photo: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley

Qantas Wallabies training camp in Brisbane ahead of the first Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at Suncorp Stadium. Tom Banks. Photo: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley

TOM Banks and Jack Maddocks are one step closer to making their Test debuts after they were included in the Wallabies' 28-man squad for next weekend's Bledisloe Cup opener at ANZ Stadium.

The two outside backs were the only uncapped players to retain their places in the squad, which was cut from 36 to 28 after an intensive week-long camp in Cessnock.

Folau Faingaa, Jermaine Ainsley, Rory Arnold, Caleb Timu, Billy Meakes, Curtis Rona, Jordan Petaia and Sefa Naivalu all missed the cut and will go straight back to playing in the National Rugby Championship or their club sides.

A further five players will be released before the final matchday squad of 23 is announced on Thursday.

"We'll have some extra players in there on Monday and Tuesday, so we can get our training done and then I just think that I want to have a bit more focus on the group that's going to play the game," Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

"I want the guys that are not playing in that given week to go and play some footy, whether it be club or NRC, depending on the time of year.

Jack Maddocks of the Rebels has survived the first Bledisloe Cup cut. Picture: Getty Images

"Everyone's focused on the one task, everyone knows what their role is."

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper (hamstring), prop Scott Sio (shoulder) and outside back Dane Haylett-Petty (knee) have all passed fitness tests to play against the All Blacks.

Banks and Maddocks, two of the most exciting young players in Australian rugby, could be vying for a spot as a reserve depending on whether Cheika opts for two or three backs on his bench.

Australian Wallabies player Dane Haylett-Petty passed his fitness test during a team training session at the Cessnock Sportsground in Cessnock. Picture: AAP

WALLABIES 28-MAN SQUAD FOR OPENING BLEDISLOE CUP CLASH (TEST CAPS, VODAFONE SUPER RUGBY SIDE, AGE)

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (23 Tests, Brumbies, 24)

Adam Coleman (23 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Ned Hanigan (13 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Michael Hooper (captain) (82 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 26)

Sekope Kepu (94 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 32)

Tolu Latu (7 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (3 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

David Pocock (69 Tests, Brumbies, 30)

Tatafu Polota-Nau (82 Tests, Leicester, 33)

Tom Robertson (21 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Izack Rodda (7 Tests, Queensland Reds, 21)

Pete Samu (3 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Rob Simmons (85 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Scott Sio (46 Tests, Brumbies, 26)

Lukhan Tui (7 Tests, Queensland Reds, 21)

Taniela Tupou (4 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

Backs

Tom Banks (uncapped, Brumbies, 24)

Kurtley Beale (74 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Israel Folau (65 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Bernard Foley (58 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 28)

Will Genia (90 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 30)

Dane Haylett-Petty (21 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 29)

Reece Hodge (27 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Marika Koroibete (11 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Jack Maddocks (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 21)

Nick Phipps (64 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Joe Powell (4 Tests, Brumbies, 24)

Matt Toomua (33 Tests, Leicester/Melbourne Rebels, 28)

LIVE Stream the 2018 Bledisloe Cup on FOX SPORTS. Every game LIVE with no ad-breaks during play! SIGN UP NOW >