Wall No. 5 comes to life in Bundy

NUMBER FIVE: The fifth wall in Bundaberg has been splashed with colour as part of the Urban Art Trail program. Contributed

YET another blank wall has been splashed with colour as part of Bundaberg's Urban Art Trail.

Yesterday, head artist Jamie Kirby was joined by five young mentees in painting a wall at Bundaberg Basketball.

Bundaberg Basketball worked alongside Reclink Street Games to help the previously boring surface come alive with hand-painted Space Jam characters.

Five children helped spray the wall yesterday morning, including Kane Bishops, who has autism.

A free sausage sizzle, soccer and cricket in the park was also part of the day's activities.

Reclink Street Games is extending its projects by bringing artist Brendan Rae onboard to mentor and establish art classes, teaching children air brushing skills.

If you would like a wall painted or airbrushed contact Tataina on 0481240775.