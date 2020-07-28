Menu
Man still in hospital after wall collapse at CQ mine

Ashley Pillhofer
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM
UPDATE 8,45AM: ONE of the men injured at Carborough Downs mine at Coppabella overnight has been released from hospital.

The 30-year-old man suffered injuries to his hands and shoulders when a wall fell on them at a central Queensland mine.
A 29-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition after suffering spinal injuries in the incident.

Paramedics were called to the site about 7.35pm Monday.

The Queensland Resources Council is aware of the incident.

INITIAL 7.30AM: PARAMEDICS were called to a Coppabella mine last night after a wall fell on two patients.

The incident was called in off the Peak Downs Hwy at 7.38pm.

One male patient suffered a head and suspected spinal injuries while the other sustained hand and shoulder injuries.

They were both taken to Moranbah hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.

coppabella mine mine accident moranbah highway peak downs highway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

