Janine Thompson took this photo of the railway bridge in Bundaberg.
Walkway to be closed for repair

Emma Reid
by
27th May 2018 1:35 PM

FISHERMEN and residents are asked to avoid the area near the rail bridge at the Burnett River next weekend.

The pedestrian access to the Burnett River walkway, near the rail bridge, will be temporarily unavailable from Friday, June 1 to Monday, June 4 as Queensland Rail undertakes scheduled maintenance on the rail bridge during the weekend.

Queensland Rail also advises that anchoring or fishing under the bridge will be unavailable for the duration of the works.

For more information about the works contact Queensland Rail directly.

