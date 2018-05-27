Walkway to be closed for repair

Janine Thompson took this photo of the railway bridge in Bundaberg.

Janine Thompson took this photo of the railway bridge in Bundaberg. Janine Thompson

FISHERMEN and residents are asked to avoid the area near the rail bridge at the Burnett River next weekend.

The pedestrian access to the Burnett River walkway, near the rail bridge, will be temporarily unavailable from Friday, June 1 to Monday, June 4 as Queensland Rail undertakes scheduled maintenance on the rail bridge during the weekend.

Queensland Rail also advises that anchoring or fishing under the bridge will be unavailable for the duration of the works.

For more information about the works contact Queensland Rail directly.