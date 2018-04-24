Walking on water: Unfit and out of shape to personal trainer

ALL ABOARD: Dyllan Constable credits his lifestyle transformation to his paddle club.

ONE MAN credits his complete lifestyle overhaul to the Sunshine Coast Paddle Boarding Club.

Dyllan Constable said he instantly became addicted to the sport once he stumbled across it and now, nearly four years later, he runs the Lake Kawana sub-branch paddling club.

"It's changed my entire lifestyle, I never grew up near the water," he said.

"Stand-up paddling, if you've never tried it before, makes you feel like you can walk on water. It's a sensation you can't really describe to someone unless they do it themselves."

Every Thursday the club runs a weekly 4.25km race where members can participate in the timed lap to improve their speed and engage in friendly competition.

It's an event Mr Constable refers to as "the best stand-up paddle lap in the country".

The Kawana resident said it was a fun way for people to throw themselves into a different type of fitness.

"I have something I do for fun and the byproduct of having it is I stay fit and I get healthy," he said.

In 2014 Mr Constable admitted he was unfit and carried extra weight but he took a leap of faith and joined the paddle club with next to no water experience.

He said the supportive atmosphere of the group lead him towards a major health reboot.

Now he runs a successful personal training business in Kawana and regularly competes in racing competition.

"I would have lost about 15kg," he said.

"For me personally I've changed my whole life because of this group.

"I joined and met some people in the personal training industry and they encouraged me down that path.

"I've now become a personal trainer encouraging other people to get fit and healthy."

Mr Constable encourages anyone, no matter their fitness level or experience, to get involved. He said the group was welcoming and friendly and members regularly held social barbecues after the lap.

The club host regular surf clinics and competitions as well as monthly social destination paddles that explore various spots on the Coast.

As we head into the cooler months the group will meet at 4.30pm at the viewing tower of Lake Kawana.