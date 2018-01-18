Walking on sunshine as weather plays nice in Bundy

WITH a heatwave warming up Brisbane, it's set to be clear, sunny skies in the Rum City this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology have forecast sunshine with light winds and the mercury sitting between 20 and 32 degrees.

This classic summer weather is will make for the perfect way to finish off the school holidays, whether you're at the beach, pool or exploring one of the region's many parks, this weekend would be the time to do so.

For those heading out to enjoy the January rays, remember to slip, slop, slap.

The sunshine may be short-lived as the bureau has forecast a possible shower on Monday morning.