Bundy athletics duo prove they're champs

ATHLETICS: Whether it's sprinting or hurdles, these two athletes know what they're doing.

It comes as no surprise that the Wide Bay has a plethora of talented athletes, but Bundaberg's Tarn Zoto and Matthew Otto found themselves on the top podium at the Queensland School Sport 13-19 years State Championships.

After hours upon hours of training, Zoto is now the proud recipient of a gold medal for his efforts in the 400m hurdles.

The 17-year-old was one of the local athletes sporting the Wide Bay colours at the recent track and field event.

Zoto said he was proud of his achievements; not only running a personal best of 55.55 seconds but also having a gold medal around his neck for the first time.

Originally running the 200m hurdles, Zoto said it was his coach of about three years, who recommended he up the distance to 400m.

"It's a lot harder than the 200m, you have to be quick but it's about pacing yourself," he said.

In the lead up to his event he said his coach Jessie, told him to "keep calm", not to be nervous and do his best.

Zoto said at the state competition he also competed in the 400m and triple jump.

With both his mother and father watching, he said he was proud of what he had accomplished and had every intention of continuing to fly over the hurdles in the future.

Similarly succeeding on the track, Otto, a Shalom High Performance Program Athlete won the U17 Mens 100m.

While happy with his efforts in running a time of 10.74 seconds in the semi finals, Otto said a shift from a good tailwind in the warm-up to a strong headwind in the final had him finish with a time of 11.20 seconds.

Despite not beating his time in the semis, the headwind wasn't enough to keep the speedy teen from taking out first place.

Otto said when racing "the first half is my best half but it was the opposite" down at the Queensland competition.

With the hundreds of hours Otto puts into training he said leading up to the race can be "scary" with the possibility of a false start jeopardising all of his hard work.

But he said bringing home a victory was a good feeling.

Earlier this year the teenager won two gold and one silver at the recent Melanesian Championships in Vanuatu in wet and extremely windy conditions.

Competing for Australia, Otto won silver in the 100m before combining in team events to win the 4x100m relay and the 800m mixed medley.

With several weeks up their sleeve to recover and practice for the next event, Zoto and Otto are set to compete in Cairns for nationals in early December.

The Australian All School Championships are on from December 7-9.

For additional information and results, visit https://bit.ly/2esbSHv.