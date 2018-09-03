Walking for lost infants

REMEMBER: Butterflies to fly for the infants who are no longer with us.

Sands Walk to Remember Facebook

TAKING steps for the babies who could not, bereaved parents and family members will come together in a day of remembrance.

International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day will be held in Bundaberg on October 14.

It is a day that signifies the love for an infant who died through miscarriage, stillbirth, newborn death or other pregnancy losses.

At the event loved ones can say their baby's name, they may release butterflies, and then take a symbolic walk to "take the steps our babies could not”.

It is the second time the event, organised by Sands Queensland, has been held in the Rum City, with an intimate group taking part at last year's walk.

Sands Queensland was formed in the early 1980s by a group of bereaved parents.

To register for the walk go to www.sandsqld.org.au.