Walkervale crash driver remains in custody

The bike at the scene of the Hurst St crash. Crystal Jones

A NORTH Bundaberg man had his matter briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today after being charged following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash last month.

Luke Eric Guymer, 32, was charged with a string of offences on Friday.

The charges included driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, driver to have proper control of a vehicle, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

On April 17, residents of Hurst St in Walkervale reported hearing a loud crash before a motorcyclist and his young passenger allegedly left the crash scene.

It was heard Guymer did not make an application for bail.

Guymer was remanded in custody, and will reappear in court on May 27.