Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bike at the scene of the Hurst St crash.
The bike at the scene of the Hurst St crash. Crystal Jones
Crime

Walkervale crash driver remains in custody

Katie Hall
by
1st May 2019 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Bundaberg man had his matter briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today after being charged following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash last month.

Luke Eric Guymer, 32, was charged with a string of offences on Friday.

The charges included driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, driver to have proper control of a vehicle, offences involving registration certificates, possession of dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

On April 17, residents of Hurst St in Walkervale reported hearing a loud crash before a motorcyclist and his young passenger allegedly left the crash scene.

It was heard Guymer did not make an application for bail.

Guymer was remanded in custody, and will reappear in court on May 27.

Emergency crews were at the scene of the Hurst St smash.
Emergency crews were at the scene of the Hurst St smash. Crystal Jones
buncourt crime traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why the seat of Flynn could change hands

    premium_icon Why the seat of Flynn could change hands

    Politics It's the fifth most marginal seat in Queensland on paper, but both sides of politics agree that the seat of Flynn is one of the most vulnerable to change on May 18....

    Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    premium_icon Cane farmer's Thai widow given family home, $50k

    Offbeat Complex ruling sees widow lose, but win in Supreme Court decision

    Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    premium_icon Mystery surrounds suspicious powder packages washed ashore

    Crime Mystery surrounds the packages that washes ashore

    • 1st May 2019 4:47 PM